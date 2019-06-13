Charlamagne tha God slams Elizabeth Warren's 'dishonesty' over ancestry claim, says she 'had to benefit' from it

Radio show host Charlamagne tha God had some tough words for 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, following their exchange about her previous claim of having Native American ancestry.

Last month, the "Breakfast Club" co-host pressed Warren about her decades-old history of claiming she was part Native American, calling her the "original Rachel Dolezal." Warren told him it was what she learned from her family and assured him that she did not personally benefit for declaring such heritage.

When asked if he "bought her answers" on Thursday night, Charlamagne flatly said "no," explaining that she points to different plans for various policies but struggled to answer his questions.

"There are so many other questions can you ask like 'so did the rest of your family find out they weren't Native American when you did?' So I definitely don't buy her answer," Charlamagne told CNN anchor Erin Burnett. "She had to benefit in some way shape or form."

The radio show host did, however, cut the 2020 candidate some lack.

"I don't understand why she would act like that would disqualify her," Charlamagne said. "We're Americans. We've all cheated at some point in our lives. We've all took some type of shortcut. We've all tried to get ahead in some way. So if she did that at some point in her life, that wouldn't make me look at her be like 'you're a terrible human being.'"

Charlamagne stressed that the "dishonesty" is the issue and that he could "rock" with her if she owned up to her mistake.

"People are going to keep asking about it until she acknowledges it in a real way, meaningful way," Charlamagne continued. "'Hey, I did it. I was wrong. This is why I did it. I thought I could get ahead. And, you know, I learned my lesson from it..."

He added, "I believe in living your truth and nobody can use your truth against you."