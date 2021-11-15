Taylor Swift’s music videos: All the celebs the singer’s featured in her projects

Taylor Swift just dropped her new music video for her song, "I Bet You Think About Me," which was part of the rerelease of the singer's 2012 album "Red."

The song was from Swift's vault of music meaning it wasn't included on the album's original tracklist. To help bring the song to life, country music star, Chris Stapleton, sang on the track, Blake Lively directed the project, and actor Miles Teller was featured as the male lead.

Swift frequently stacks her music videos with celeb friends. Check out a list of all the stars who've made appearances in her videos.

"I Bet You Think About Me"

Miles Teller is the male lead while his real-life wife, Keleigh, is also featured in the video. Lively directed while Swift and Lively penned the project.

"All Too Well"

The Grammy winner directed and wrote the 10-minute video. Actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink starred as the doomed couple reportedly inspired by Swift's romance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Bad Blood"

The action-packed music video was stacked with A-list celebs including Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Serayah, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding, Martha Hunt, Zendaya, Lily Aldridge, Jessica Alba, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, and Cindy Crawford

"You Need to Calm Down"

This LGBTQ-anthem featured major stars such as Adam Lambert, Ellen DeGeneres, the "Queer Eye" cast, Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul, Laverne Cox, Chester Lockhart, Hayley Kiyoko, Ciara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his real-life husband Justin Mikita, Adam Rippon, Todrick Hall, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Billy Porter, and Katy Perry.

"Me!"

Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie dueted with Swift and danced in the video.

"End Game"

Ed Sheeran and Future, who sing and rap on the song, made cameo appearances in the video.

"Wildest Dreams"

Actor Scott Eastwood played Swift’s love interest.

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

Reeve Carney, who is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" on Broadway, played her love interest.

"You Belong With Me"

"Hannah Montana: The Movie" star Lucas Till was featured as Swift's love interest in the video.

"Ours"

"Friday Night Lights" alum Zach Gilford played the singer's love interest.

"Teardrops on My Guitar"

Fellow musician Tyler Hilton was cast as Swift's love interest.

Swift has been re-recording her first six albums because her original masters were sold by her prior label, Big Machine Records, and she wanted to create new masters that she could own herself.

"Red (Taylor’s Version)" was released Friday with an expanded 30 total songs, including duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton, and Phoebe Bridgers.

"I’m getting to look back on this music and just see music and see art and see experiences I’ve had in concerts," said Swift told The Associated Press about re-recording her music. "It was mine and now it’s really shared between me and the fans and that’s what I have really taken away from this experience."

She previously rereleased "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in April 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.