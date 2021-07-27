Celebs support Simone Biles after gymnast withdraws from Tokyo Olympics team final

Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after slipping during her vault attempt.

The unfortunate twist of events sent shockwaves through social media. Many celebs took to Twitter to offer well wishes and a speedy recovery to the athlete.

Bravo producer and late-night host Andy Cohen confirmed, "We love you!"

While actress Rosanna Arquette gushed, "Simone Biles is the most amazing athlete ever."

"The Real" host Loni Love said, "You are and will always be a champion… only positive vibes going out to you!"

Fashion designer Christian Siriano penned, "Sending love to Simone Biles."

The superstar American gymnast appeared to slip and nearly landed on her knees trying to land her planned Amanar vault. She finished with a 13.766 score and was seen talking with trainers after the attempt.

According to multiple reports, Biles was talking with trainers before deciding to pull out. It’s unclear if she was injured in the vault attempt. It’s also unclear whether she will compete in the rest of the Games.

USA Gymnastics said Biles dropped out over a "medical issue."

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the organization said.

Biles has been the heavy favorite coming into the Olympics but showed that she was human as she only led in a couple of events coming out of the qualification round to start the Games.

She wrote on Instagram she’s found it difficult to brush off the pressure that comes with being among the faces of Team USA.

"It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles wrote. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They meant the world to me."

The U.S. women's gymnastics team went on to win the silver medal. Russia won gold and Great Britain took home the bronze medal.

