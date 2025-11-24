Alec Baldwin’s Thanksgiving chaos to Martha Stewart’s burnt bird: stars holiday disasters exposed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The holiday season has a way of humbling even the most prepared hosts — and celebrities are no exception.

Between Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri and Chrissy Teigen’s kitchen mishaps, the Baldwin family’s photo chaos, and a few emergency room visits, these celebrity Thanksgiving moments show that even the stars can’t escape holiday mayhem.

Here’s a look at some famous feasts that didn’t exactly go as planned.

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri's holiday didn't go as planned one year when he tried to deep-fry a Thanksgiving turkey.

Fieri told Fox News Digital about the time he decided to join the deep-fried turkey craze. "One of my favorites was when the deep fried turkey craze started," the Santo Tequila co-owner said.

Fieri noted that he learned the technique from "a guy named Kim Gardner," who showed him how to make his first deep-fried bird. It turned out so well that he wanted to make one for his family. But instead of measuring the oil properly, everything spiraled.

"Just like every video that you see on TikTok, it is a fireball of flames," he said.

The pot spilled, and the burner tipped, sending flaming oil across his patio and into the yard. "My flip-flop is melted to the stand. So I got one flip-flop on one flip-flop off," he added.

At that point, the turkey shot out of the pot and skidded across the lawn. Fieri ran after it. "Grabbed the turkey, now it’s kind of coated in some leaves and such, and I grabbed the hose, and I’m hosing the turkey off. And I’m, it was about eight in the morning, so I’m hosing the turkey off."

The reaction from inside the house was immediate. "There’s no way in hell I’m eating that turkey," he recalled.

Martha Stewart

Before she became a household name for flawless dinner parties, Martha Stewart admitted her first Thanksgiving as a newlywed was a total disaster.

In a 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, Stewart said she wanted to impress her new in-laws and volunteered to host. She woke up at 3 a.m. to stuff the turkey and put it in the oven, then went back to sleep.

That’s when things went up in smoke. "I preheated the oven to 500 degrees, then forgot to turn it down to 325," she said. "I woke up to smoke and flames."

Stewart rushed to a nearby farm, grabbed the last turkey they had, and even salvaged the stuffing from the burnt bird. Dinner was six hours late but saved.

Stewart, of course, has come a long way, sharing a photo on Instagram on Dec. 2, 2023, showing the heritage turkey she roasted for a friend’s Thanksgiving buffet.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen shared a Thanksgiving kitchen misfire in 2018.

The "Cravings" author and cookware mogul went viral after burning her sweet potato pie.

She posted a photo of the charred dessert on Instagram with the caption, "In case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my Instastory."

Teigen quickly baked a second pie and laughed it off.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s Thanksgiving photo was anything but picture-perfect.

In 2022, the couple tried to capture a family portrait with their seven kids. The result was pure chaos.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," Hilaria joked in her caption.

In the photo, the Baldwin children cried, ate, and looked in every direction but the camera. Fans praised the mom of seven for keeping things real.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen

Thanksgiving 2024 took an unexpected turn for "Modern Family" stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen, who both ended up in the ER with their kids.

Bowen, mom to Oliver, 18, and twins John and Gustav, 16, posted a photo from the hospital with the caption, "It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw). HAPPY THANKSGIVING."

The next day, Ferguson shared a selfie from a hospital bed with his son asleep on his chest. "Seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting," he wrote. "He’s also fine."

Caroline Bryan

Caroline Bryan skipped the picture-perfect Thanksgiving and showed what hosting really looks like.

In 2021, the wife of country star Luke Bryan shared a video of her cooking mishap. A bubbling rice dish overflowed and coated the bottom of her oven.

"This is what happens when I say I’ll cook something on Thanksgiving," she said while lifting the ruined pan. "The whole thing… I did that."

She captioned the clip, "I hate cooking. I give up. I spilled crap everywhere! And I think my turkey weighed five pounds."

Cardi B

On the other end of the holiday chaos, there are the wardrobe malfunctions — just ask Cardi B.

In 2022, the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter, now X, "Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving… GOD IS GOOD!"

Her friend and publicist Derrian "Phreshy" Perry later posted a photo of the two posing on a staircase. Cardi had added a bra under her black Chanel dress just in time to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction.

Camilla Luddington

"Grey’s Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington learned the hard way that cooking a turkey from scratch isn’t for everyone.

On her 2024 podcast "Call It What It Is" with co-host Jessica Capshaw, Luddington said she decided to skip her usual pre-cooked bird from Whole Foods and roast her own.

"I didn’t grow up with it," the British-born actress said. "So I just inherited all the Friendsgiving traditions around me."

That year, the turkey took nearly 12 hours to cook, and things went downhill from there. "I gave food poisoning that year to everyone that had the turkey," she admitted. "People were throwing up that night."

