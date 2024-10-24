Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Guy Fieri is cooking and eating these foods this fall: 'Big, heavy and hot'

Celebrity chef told Fox News Digital how he and his wife plan their meals as the seasons change

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
Guy Fieri reveals the food he's cooking this fall

Food Network star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri reveals to Fox News Digital what he's looking forward to making this fall.

Celebrity chef and Chicken Guy founder Guy Fieri has revealed some of his favorite fall foods that he'll be cooking and eating this fall.

After joking with Fox News Digital that he would be spending Thanksgiving at the newly opened Hollywood Boulevard location of his Chicken Guy fast-food restaurant, Fieri said now that fall is here, he and his family are turning toward heartier dishes. 

"My wife and I, as soon as the season starts to change … we start going through our little rundown of what [our menu] is going to be," Fieri told Fox News Digital. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Fieri, who is of Italian heritage, described himself as a "big pasta, big osso buco – anything in the slow-braised meats, that kind of thing" - person. 

He added that he enjoys "lasagna, of course — really [well-made] lasagnas."

Guy Fieri serving burgers

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is the founder of Chicken Guy, a chain of fast-food restaurants.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Aside from the hearty Italian dishes, Fieri said his family also likes simpler dishes as the weather gets colder.

"I'm a big soup fan," he said. "So any different type of soup, and there's such a run of that." 

This includes chili, which Fieri said his family makes a "bunch of" each year.

He said he is trying to figure out how to transport chili to his 18-year-old son, Ryder, a college freshman. Ryder is not a big fan of his college's food program, Fieri said. 

Guy Fieri with his son Ryder

Fieri told Fox News Digital his son, Ryder, at right, does not like the food at his college and that he and his wife are trying to figure out how to send him chili.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"That's what he's having his biggest problem with: food," he said. 

"He says, you know, ‘Thanks for the meal program, but…’ — so we're trying to figure out how to get it to him because he's only got a microwave in the dorm." 

The fall season, Fieri said, is the perfect time to eat "big, heavy and hot" dishes that are eschewed during the summer. 

While summer's dishes were "lean and mean," for Fieri, autumn is a time to shift his cooking style to "low and slow." 

Osso buco, a braised veal dish.

Now that fall is here, Fieri said he is looking forward to eating "heartier" dishes like osso buco. (iStock)

"I'm a big pressure-cooker guy," he said. 

Fieri is the host of numerous television series and has written several cookbooks

In addition to Chicken Guy, Fieri is the owner of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, a "virtual kitchen" restaurant concept, according to his website. 

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed reporting.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.