‘Modern Family’ stars rush their kids to emergency room after medical scare on Thanksgiving

"Modern Family" stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen, both wound up in the hospital on Thanksgiving.

The two co-stars, who played siblings on the popular sitcom, had to rush their children to the emergency room during the holiday.

"I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.)," Ferguson, 49, shared on Instagram.

Ferguson, who portrayed Mitchell Pritchett on "Modern Family," posted a photo of him lying down on a hospital bed, as he hugged his son. He praised New York healthcare workers at Lenox Health Hospital in his caption.

He shares two sons, Beckett Mercer, 4, and Sullivan ‘Sully’ Louis, 2, with husband Justin Mikita.

His post comes after his co-star, Bowen, additionally ended up in the hospital for her child.

"It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she wrote in her Instagram caption accompanied by a photo of the Emergency Room from the outside.

The mom-of-three shares Oliver, 17, John, 15 and Gustav, 15, with ex-husband Scott Phillips. Bowen played Claire Dunphy in "Modern Family," when the sitcom aired from 2009 to 2020.

Neither "Modern Family" star disclosed the reason why their respective kids were hospitalized.

Reps for Ferguson and Bowen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Ferguson said goodbye to his beloved mother, as he mourned her loss and paid tribute on social media.

"This photo of me taking my first steps away from my mom's opened arms is one of my favorite pictures. In recent days I helped my mom take some of her last steps. We said goodbye to her on Tuesday November 25," the actor wrote in his caption.

"Today I give thanks that I was able to be with her in her final moments on this earth. You only get one mom and I'm glad she was mine. My arms will always be open for you. RIP Mom."