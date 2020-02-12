Catherine Zeta-Jones debuts new family puppy: 'Introducing Taylor Douglas'

It's time for some puppy love for Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The "Rock of Ages" star, 50, announced that her family had welcomed its newest member in the form of a puppy.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share the news, posting a montage of video clips and pictures of the cute pup.

ANNA FARIS CONFIRMS ENGAGEMENT TO MICHAEL BARRETT, WANTS TO OFFICIATE HER OWN WEDDING

"Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world," she wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, Zeta-Jones confirmed that the brown pup is a Maltipoo, a Maltese-poodle mix.

RICK MORANIS RETURNING TO 'HONEY, I SHRUNK THE KIDS' FRANCHISE

The dog joins Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, as well as their children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Michael, 75, has a son, 41-year-old Cameron, from a previous marriage.

Last week, Zeta-Jones' father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, died at the age of 103 on Wednesday, Feb. 5. After his passing, Zeta-Jones shared a loving post on Instagram in memory of her late father-in-law.

In the photo, Zeta-Jones sat next to Douglas as she leaned over and planted a kiss on his cheek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life," she wrote in the caption. "I miss you already. Sleep tight..."