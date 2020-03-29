Emily Ratajkowski poses nude behind sheer curtain during her coronavirus quarantine

Emily Ratajkowski is staying occupied while in quarantine.

The 28-year-old model shared a risque photo of herself on Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo, Ratajkowski poses completely nude behind a sheer curtain, covering herself with her hands and shadows from the sun coming in the window behind her.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI TALKS BERNIE SANDERS SUPPORT ON MICHAEL MOORE'S PODCAST: 'IT WAS NEVER ANY QUESTION FOR ME'

"Sun coming through our curtains first thing in the morning last week," she wrote in the caption.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to sharing revealing photos on Instagram, often baring nearly everything for her fans to see.

A LOOK BACK AT LADY GAGA'S DATING HISTORY

Recently, the model shared a topless photo on Instagram, covering her chest with her arms.

The caption simply read, "Tb."

In January, she shared a throwback photo of herself, donning a leopard print bikini while soaking in the sun on the beach.

"Miss u summer," said the caption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She paired the bikini with teal hoop earrings. A brown beach towel and white sneakers could also be seen in the sultry photo.