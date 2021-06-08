Kids' networks roll out Pride Month content: 'With imagination, I can be anything I want'

Prominent kids' networks – Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network – are celebrating Pride Month with a variety of content.

Last week, Nickelodeon debuted "The Meaning of Pride" music video, which featured a dancing drag queen who sang about the colors of the rainbow and other flags associated with liberal causes.

The drag queen known as "Nina West" sang: "With the pride flag up high, be true to youuu. Blue means harmony, working together. Purple means spirit, believing you have the power of strength within yourself to do whatever you dream. Baby blue, pink and white represent transgender people because every letter in LGBTQ plus is equal. And Black and Brown represent the queer and trans people of color."

In an Instagram post, the network posted a photo of a shoe with the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants underneath a rainbow. "With imagination, I can be anything I want," the post read. The caption displayed a rainbow emoji while promoting a Vans and Spongebob collection.

Cartoon Network similarly promoted various "pride" messages on its Instagram.

"Love is love," one rainbow-colored post reads. Another features cartoon characters holding a banner that reads "I am not confused." Published last week, that post opens into a video that discusses art and self-expression.

"Cartoon Network is celebrating LGBTQIA+ kids and families who radiate joy, inclusivity and authentic self-expression," a narrator says. At one point, a child who goes by the name of "Jax" explains that they use "he/they pronouns."

