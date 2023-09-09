Guns N’ Roses postpones concert ‘due to illness’

Legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses announced their concert scheduled for Sept. 9 has been postponed due to illness.

"Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness," the Guns N’ Roses official Instagram account shared on social media.

"Hang on to your tickets – fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund."

Guns N’ Roses concluded their post thanking their fans for the support and added a rose emoji.

A representative for Guns N’ Roses did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Guns N’ Roses fans, or "Gunners," shared their support on Instagram, as well wishes poured into the comments section.

"Feel better! Phenomenal show in Jersey. Rest up! Health comes first!" one fan wrote.

Other comments read, "I hope you feel better soon. Take care. Sending love, as well as good vibes and prayers."

"Speedy recovery," another fan added.

Although it’s not clear which band member has an illness or how severe the condition is, frontman Axl Rose shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week that he was "a little horse."

"My apologies I was a little horse .. Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!" Rose shared with a photo of the little animal.

The heavy metal band kicked off the Guns N’ Roses World Tour 2023 in June in Tel Aviv, Israel. They played 20 shows in Europe including performances in Spain, Denmark, Germany and the U.K.

Guns N’ Roses continued their North American leg in August, with a performance in Moncton, Canada.

The band has a scheduled performance on September 12 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Band members include Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.