Carrie Underwood performs 'Drinking Alone' with wine from her couch

Carrie Underwood is getting through the coronavirus pandemic with some wine.

The music superstar, 37, performed her song "Drinking Alone" on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night and really took the lyrics to heart.

Underwood belted out the song from her couch with a glass of vino in hand.

"This song actually seems to be striking a chord, more than ever with a lot of you these days, especially while so many of us are riding things out at home," she said.

"Just remember though, we're not really alone. We are alone together. And that is exactly how we're gonna get through this mess," Underwood added.

The "American Idol" winner and her husband, Mike, Fisher, are self-isolating at home in Tennessee with their two sons: Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

“To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing,” Fisher told fans in a video with Underwood.

She added, “Working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19. Do your part, stay apart.”