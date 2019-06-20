Carrie Fisher won't replace Donald Trump on Walk of Fame despite Mark Hamill's urging

Despite efforts from her former co-star Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher will not replace Donald Trump with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamill, a known critic of the Trump administration, previously took to Twitter to share a 2018 article about a push to get the president’s star removed due to numerous acts of vandalism. Hamill suggested that the Princess Leia actress be honored for her contribution to Hollywood in his place.

The “Child's Play” star renewed those calls in a similar tweet Wednesday. However, it’s incredibly unlikely that Fisher will replace Trump’s star, or that his star will be removed at all as that’s simply not how the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce runs the Walk.

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, a spokeswoman for the organization, Ana Martinez, explained that they view the stars as part of the historical fabric of the Walk of Fame and that stars are never removed. Although Trump’s 2007 star is often vandalized by critics of his politics, it’s meant to honor his contribution as a producer for his work on beauty pageants that he owned. The outlet notes that similar acts of vandalism have occurred on Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson’s stars recently, but there are no plans to remove them either.

As for Fisher getting a star of her own, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has made it clear that they’d happily accept her submission, but it’s a more complicated process than simple public demand.

“We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” Martinez said.

Per the rules of the Walk of Fame, people don’t get a star until at least five years after their death. In addition, a family member would need to sign off on the memorial and shell out roughly $50,000 for its installation. As a result, the earliest that Fisher could ever have a star would be 2021 - and that star will not be replacing anyone else’s.

Hamill, meanwhile, earned his star in 2018.