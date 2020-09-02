Carol Burnett receives temporary guardianship of grandson amid daughter’s addiction struggles: report

Carol Burnett has been granted temporary guardianship of her grandson.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by People magazine on Wednesday, Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, have been appointed temporary guardians of 14-year-old Dylan through Jan. 8, 2021.

"The court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence," stated the documents, dated Sept. 1, as quoted by the outlet.

"The Petition – Appoint a Temporary Guardian (Subsequent) filed on 8/18/2020 by Petitioner(s) Carol Burnett, Brian Miller is granted. Carol Burnett & Brian Miller is/are appointed as Temporary Guardian(s) of the Person of Dylan Hamilton-West until 01/08/2021 and Temporary Letters shall be valid until that date," the documents continued.

"Temporary guardians have the authority to change Dylan's school and housing pending the next hearing date," it added.

A rep for the 87-year-old did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

On Aug. 20, the comedienne announced she was seeking legal guardianship of her grandson following her daughter Erin Hamilton’s battle with substance abuse issues.

“Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson,” Burnett told Fox News in a written statement.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another,” the comedienne continued. “We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone toward normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur.”

The Blast previously obtained court documents that revealed Burnett and her husband filed a petition asking to be appointed as temporary guardians. In the filing, the star explained she wanted to provide her grandson Dylan with temporary care and support.

“Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan’s birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues,” said Burnett in the filing obtained by the outlet. “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”

According to The Blast, Burnett said her daughter has recently threatened to take her own life. In July, her family called the LAPD to complete a wellness check on her.

The filing also noted that Dylan’s father, Kurt West, is also reportedly unable to care for him as he recently checked into a rehabilitation center.

“Dylan’s living environment has long been unstable, unpredictable and unhealthy for a child,” the filing reads, according to the outlet. “This culminated in a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) investigation and juvenile dependency proceedings in 2018 and 2019.”

In AARP The Magazine’s August and September 2020 issue, Burnett reflected on how her daughter Carrie Hamilton overcame drug addiction.

“My daughter Carrie got into drugs,” she told the outlet. “In that situation, don’t be their best friend. We got her into a third rehab, oh, she hated my guts! You have to love them enough to let them hate you.”

Burnett shared Carrie “got sober before her 18th birthday, and we had a good 20 years.”

Carrie passed away in 2002 at age 38 from complications caused by lung cancer that spread to her brain.

“We were joined at the hip for a while there,” said Burnett. “Carrie died of cancer at 38. But in the hospital, she said, ‘Every day I wake up and decide today I’m going to love my life.’ And that was her mantra.”

