Carol Burnett reacts to Tim Conway’s passing: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Carol Burnett is mourning the loss of her beloved co-star Tim Conway.

“I’m heartbroken,” the 86-year-old told Fox News on Tuesday. “He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

Conway, who won four Emmy Awards on “The Carol Burnett Show” has died, according to his publicist. He was 85.

Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media, announced Conway died Tuesday morning after a long illness in Los Angeles.

“The Carol Burnett Show” aired on CBS from 1967-1978. The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.

Besides his four Emmys with Burnett, Conway got two more for guest appearances on “Coach” and “30 Rock.”

“It is with the greatest sorrow that my brothers Tim, Patrick, Jamie, Corey, Seann, and I announce that our dad, Tim Conway, has passed away,” his daughter Kelly Conway told Fox News.



“The love he gave us, and the laughter he gave the world will never be replaced, but will be remembered forever,” she continued. “He is at peace now but I will miss him every second of every day until we meet again in heaven. We knew he would have to leave us someday, but that day came too soon. I want to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support over the past year or so.”

Conway’s former publicist and friend Roger Neal was stunned to learn of the tragic passing.

“It was my high honor to represent Tim Conway as his manager and publicist from 2012-2017,” he shared. “The guest star roles I had him do, and the press tour for his NY Times bestselling book, and spending time in his home, were truly some of the best times in my 38-year career. He was off-screen what the world saw on screen.”

“We had so many laughs,” Neal added. “What a pure joy to have had the privilege of working with one of the true masters of comedy. There will never be another one like him. RIP my friend.”

Conway, who was born in Willoughby, Ohio on Dec. 15, 1933, embarked on a fast rise to Hollywood, from a staff job at a Cleveland TV station to a regular gig on the “Steven Allen Show.” He went on to play Ensign Charles Parker on McHale’s Navy in the 1960s, and eventually landed "The Carol Burnett Show," first starring as a guest in 1967 and then coming to a permanent fixture in 1975.

Conway’s other television credits include “Rango,” “Ace Crawford Private Eye,” “Tim Conway’s Funny America,” three self-titled variety shows, and one sitcom. He’s also recognized as the voice of Barnacle Boy on “SpongeBob SquarePants.” In 2003, Conway and Korman were featured performers on CBS’s 75th-anniversary special. He received an Emmy for his appearance on “30 Rock” in 2008.

Conway’s film career includes “They Went That Way and That Way” and "The Long Shot," both of which he wrote, along with "The Shaggy D.A.," "Speed II," and "Dear God." But it was his work in a long line of family films – "The World’s Greatest Athlete," "The Apple Dumpling Gang," and "The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again," "Gus," "The Billion Dollar Hobo," "The Prize Fighter," and "Private Eyes," that garnered him the most acclaim. Conway wrote the last three and was frequently paired with Don Knotts for a double dose of comedy highjacks.

"I was born and then I did 'The Carol Burnett Show' for 11 years," Conway previously wrote on his website. "What else is there to know? I have six Emmy’s. Big deal. I am also in The Comedy Hall of Fame, it was a natural since I spent a lot of my time in grade school out in the hall. I went to Bowling Green State University for 11 years.

"A very slow lerner (I proof read my bio). I was in the army (ours) for two years and was in McHales Navy for three years. That is a total of five years of service. My ambition was to be a jockey, but at my weight, even the horses were asking me to get off. I have seven children, two grand children and a puppy. I have been married since 1984, a record for Hollywood. I do not have a serious thought in my head. Enjoy the show."