Tommy Lee exits reunion concert midway due to broken ribs: report

The Stadium Tour features Mötley Crüe, Deff Leopard, Poison and Joan Jett

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tommy Lee exited the first Mötley Crüe reunion show after playing five songs due to broken ribs, according to reports.

Lee announced he had broken his ribs ahead of the first Stadium Tour show but insisted he would still play.

"Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this s--t," he wrote on Instagram. "I broke four f--kng ribs!"

"But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can."

Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe took the stage Thursday night despite suffering four broken ribs.

Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe took the stage Thursday night despite suffering four broken ribs. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lee added: "We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show."

The drummer played five songs with the band including "Wild Side," "Shout at the Devil" and "Too Fast for Love," according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Tommy Lee exited the concert after five songs, according to reports.

Tommy Lee exited the concert after five songs, according to reports. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Stadium Tour features Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett, Def Leppard and Poison. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour kicked off Thursday night with a show in Atlanta and is set to run through September 9, with the last show taking place in Las Vegas.

"It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one," Mötley Crüe previously said in a statement. "We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

The Stadium Tour features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett along with Mötley Crüe.

The Stadium Tour features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett along with Mötley Crüe. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

