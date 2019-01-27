Cardi B offers to deliver rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address

After "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert implored Cardi B to deliver the rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, the rapper responded.

"Why not ... I get straight the point," she tweeted. "Government shutdown over."

Cardi, 26, made waves earlier this month when she slammed President Trump over the government shutdown.

Last week, Colbert tweeted, "I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this!"

As of press time, the tweet had nearly 73,000 retweets.

Earlier this month, Cardi called America a "hellhole" due to the government shutdown.

"I know that not a lot of y'all don’t care because y'all don’t work for the government or y'all probably don't have a job, but this s—t is really f—in' serious, bro. This s—t is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f—in' wall."

Last week, Cardi spoke out once more, tweeting, "All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days. Listen I'm not telling ya to turn liberal all I'm saying is to admit that your president is f—in' up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens."