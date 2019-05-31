Cardi B poses completely nude, recreates serial killer photo to promote new single 'Press'

Cardi B promoted the release of her new single with a censored nude photo of herself being perp-walked in handcuffs.

The rapper dropped her single, “Press” on Friday after teasing it for days prior on Instagram. In perhaps her most eye-catching promotion yet, the 26-year-old singer released a brief snippet of the song over an image of herself completely naked being walked out of a courthouse by police with photographers wielding old-timey cameras snapping shots of her. Black bars cover her private parts, but there’s still very little left to the imagination.

“Press, press, press, press, press. Cardi don’t need more press,” she raps in the lyrics for the new single.

The star shared a second snap from the same photo shoot, this time with only one black bar and her long hair covering both her breasts.

While the images certainly grab the eye, they’re only the latest in a long line of provocative content that she used to promote "Press." Earlier in the week, the rapper posted a photo of herself framing her face while in handcuffs - a nod to a famous photo of infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

She even shared a photo of Wuornos, who was executed after murdering several men while working as a prostitute in Florida, in the same pose on Twitter.

The song is a commentary on living life in the public eye, which was a major theme throughout Cardi B’s first studio album, “Invasion of Privacy.”

While the star is clearly not shy about showing some skin, she took issue with a rumor that circulated online recently that alleged she had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

“Y’all motherf—kers going around with this f—ing picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi p—y, Cardi p—y,'” she griped at the time. “First of all, that ain’t my p—y. My p—y right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

