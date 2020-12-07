Cardi B responds to backlash after asking her followers if she should buy an $88,000 purse

Cardi B responded to fans who were outraged after she asked them if she should purchase an $88,000 purse amid widespread economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday where she asked her followers for their opinions on whether or not she should make the lavish purchase, prompting swift and immediate backlash.

“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting,” she wrote.

“Donate the money to hungry people. Tweets like this are why we want to eat the rich,” one user responded.

“it just speaks to your privilege that you could spend that much on a handbag. That's more than most people make in a year,” another wrote.

“Wow this comment is so superficial, especially to post during a pandemic when so many people are suffering...lol I can’t believe she would tweet this now,” a third user commented.

In response to the heated rebuke her tweet generated, the rapper remained undeterred and defended herself by acknowledging that she has donated significant sums of money to charitable causes throughout the year. Specifically, she shared an article from Variety nothing that she donated 20,000 in meal supplements to New York-are medical staff as well an Elle article noting that she donated $1 million for coronavirus relief.

“I also donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago,” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, the singer noted that she takes care of her large family financially and indicated that she didn’t appreciate being judged by her fans for the “splurge” purchase.

“Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you,” she wrote.

She further put her money where her mouth is by promising to match donations that her fans have made this year.

“Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!” she wrote.

Cardi added: “Any charity or foundation drop your receipts Receipt under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy.”

Despite standing her ground on the tweet, she issued a somewhat half-hearted apology that took a jab at Donald Trump.

“Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but [OK],” she concluded.

It’s unclear exactly what purse Cardi was planning to buy, but she mentioned that the vitriol over the topic she received on Twitter has encouraged her to make the lavish purchase. She also somewhat trolled her followers by concluding her tweets on the matter by asking if they want her to show them the item in question.