Cardi B, Reebok, announce release date for sneaker line

Cardi B has moved on from red bottoms and those Balenciagas that look like socks.

The 28-year-old Bronx rapper, together with Reebok, will launch their joint sneaker line on Friday, she revealed to her 77.8 million Instagram followers.

“NOVEMBER 13th the all Blacks is dropping,” Cardi captioned her announcement post, which shows her holding up a black platform sneaker.

NIKE LAUNCHES DIA DE MUERTOS COLLECTION WITH 4 SHOE STYLES, OTHER APPAREL

Cardi’s famous friends flooded her post to praise the upcoming collection.

“Getting me a pair for sure,” wrote Jatavia Johnson, a member of the popular Miami rap duo City Girls, who was the post’s top-liked commenter.

“I need these in my closet! Period!” wrote artist and songwriter Bobby Lytes.

“Sooo good,” model and singer Justine Skye chimed in.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SIZZLES IN LEOPARD TWO-PIECE, ANNOUNCES NEW SHOE LINE

Thousands of other commenters, famous or not, expressed their excitement about the launch, too. As of Tuesday morning, her post has garnered millions of likes.

On Sunday night, Cardi teased her sneaker line with an Instagram video of a pair being delivered to her home in a lip-shaped box. Later, in her Instagram stories, she began sharing footage of fans who got early access to the sneakers.

ZAPPOS CUSTOMERS CAN NOW BUY SINGLE SHOES, MIXED SIZE PAIRS

The sneaker launch will mark the latest Cardi B collaboration with Reebok, following lines of sweatshirts, fleece hoodies and face covers.

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi told Footwear News regarding her business dealings with Reebok. “I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me.”

The Reebok x Cardi B sneaker line includes toddler and women sizes that range in price from $45 to $100.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cardi has partnered with other clothing brands, including Fashion Nova, Steve Madden and Balenciaga. In September, her Balenciaga campaign was even displayed Billboard-style on the Louvre in Paris.