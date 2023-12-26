Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston, Texas, caught fire on Christmas morning

On Christmas morning, the childhood home of Beyoncé caught fire.

The house in Houston, Texas, is a two-story brick home. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the second floor was in heavy flames.

The fire was reported at two o'clock in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the fire department was on the scene between three and five minutes after the call was made.

"We had it contained in about 10 minutes," Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the outlet.

The home on Rosedale Street was bought by Beyoncé's family in 1982. The singer and her family lived in the home until she was five.

Beyoncé has always paid homage to her roots in Houston during her massive rise to fame.

While in the city for her Renaissance tour, she made a stop at her childhood home and took pictures of the house where she once lived.

The family who now lives in the home was able to escape safely. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

