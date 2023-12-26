Expand / Collapse search
Beyonce

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston, Texas, caught fire on Christmas morning

The family currently residing in the home previously belonging to the singer was able to escape the fire safely

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
On Christmas morning, the childhood home of Beyoncé caught fire. 

The house in Houston, Texas, is a two-story brick home. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the second floor was in heavy flames. 

The fire was reported at two o'clock in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Beyoncé wears white and black dress on stage

Beyoncé's childhood home caught on fire in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.  (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

BEYONCÉ MAKES GRAMMY HISTORY, BREAKING ALL-TIME WIN RECORD

The Houston Chronicle reported that the fire department was on the scene between three and five minutes after the call was made. 

"We had it contained in about 10 minutes," Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the outlet. 

The home on Rosedale Street was bought by Beyoncé's family in 1982. The singer and her family lived in the home until she was five. 

THE LOVELY AND TALENTED BEYONCÉ KNOWLES

Beyoncé holding a Grammy

Beyoncé spent her first five years in the home on Rosedale Street.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Beyoncé has always paid homage to her roots in Houston during her massive rise to fame. 

While in the city for her Renaissance tour, she made a stop at her childhood home and took pictures of the house where she once lived. 

Beyoncé at "The Lion King" premiere

Beyoncé revisited her childhood home while in Houston during her Renaissance tour.  (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The family who now lives in the home was able to escape safely. The cause of this fire is still under investigation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

