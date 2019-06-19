Car slams into wall outside home of former 'Price Is Right' host Bob Barker, report says

A perimeter wall outside the Los Angeles home of legendary game show host Bob Barker was damaged Tuesday when a car crashed into it, according to media reports.

The 95-year-old former "The Price is Right" host was inside the Hollywood Hills home at the time and was not hurt, TMZ reported.

The celebrity gossip website said police believe the car was involved in a collision on the street and the impact sent it into the wall. It was immediately clear if anyone was arrested or cited.

Barker hosted the CBS daytime game show for 35 years before retiring in 2007. He became known for ending every episode of the program by signing off: "This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered."