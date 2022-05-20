Cannes Film Festival: Topless protester disrupts ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ red carpet premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman clad in nothing but body paint and undergarments rushed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller’s "Three Thousand Years of Longing" on Friday to deliver a message to the masses.

"Stop raping us" the unidentified woman’s torso-written message read in the familiar blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag as she stripped down and collapsed to her knees in rage before being apprehended by nearby security personnel.

The protester also had red paint spattered on her legs and groin as she yelled "Don't rape us!"

The mayhem was captured in a video tweeted by New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan.

"On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers," he wrote. "Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming."

Representatives for the 75th international film festival did not immediately comment.

Russia's war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year's Cannes festival, which is screening several movies from Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise address Tuesday to open the festival.

"The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people," Zelenskyy said, quoting Charlie Chaplin’s "The Great Dictator" — a film that was banned in Germany for its satire of Adolf Hitler .

"We need a new Chaplin who will demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent," he added.

The Ukrainian president's comments come amid a bloodied war on his homefront, which has persisted for over 80 days — the longest war in Europe since the Second World War.

Cinema "is always on the side of freedom," Zelenskyy said.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.