Nickelodeon alum Melissa Joan Hart ‘100%’ believes recent abuse allegations made in 'Quiet on Set' doc

Though her experience as a child actress on Nickelodeon was "wonderful" overall, Melissa Joan Hart is standing strong with fellow stars who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against some of the network's executives.

Hart, who starred on Nickelodeon’s "Clarissa Explains It All," from 1991 to 1994, explained why she "100%" believes the people who came forward during an appearance on the "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast Thursday.

"I have not seen the documentary, and that’s a mistake," Hart said, referencing Investigation Discovery's four-part docuseries, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

"I think I need to see the documentary. I keep meaning to, but at night when I go to bed, again, I’m like, ‘Eh, "Friends."' It’s too late, I don’t want to do that right now. I’ll get worked up."

The documentary features former Nickelodeon stars and crew members who share their negative experiences working on multiple series for the network, many of which were run by Dan Schneider.

"I don’t know other people’s experiences. I’m not negating anything anyone else says," she said. "I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the documentary and, I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally.

"No one’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations, and that’s not to say anything about anyone’s story," she added. "I absolutely trust and believe them 100%."

For Hart, her experience working on the Nickelodeon set was different from that of some of her former colleagues.

"My experience is that I was in Orlando from 1989 to 1994, and I think maybe there was a difference between Orlando Nickelodeon and Hollywood Nickelodeon, although I’m not 100% sure on that," she said. "There weren’t a lot of executives [where I was]. They were in New York. … In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience.

"I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me," Hart continued. "I mean, these people were protective of me. … So, I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando or the time period or whoever these guys were they weren’t around. But I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There are good eggs.

"There were some people that really took care of me," she added. "To be honest, a few of them are still my very best friends. So, from the producers down to, you know, the sound guys, all took care of me and … we were a wonderful family."

In the documentary, one of many explosive allegations came from former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, who starred on "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." Bell opened up for the first time about the alleged sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of Brian Peck, a dialogue coach and actor frequently employed by Nickelodeon.

"I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep, and I woke up to him … I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me. And I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react," Bell said. "And I had no idea how to get out of the situation. … What do I do, call my mom? ‘Hey, can you come pick me up? This just happened, I’ll sit here and wait.’ I had no car, I didn’t drive. I was 15 at this time.

"The abuse was extensive. And it got pretty brutal, pretty brutal. I don’t know, I really don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera really."

Peck was arrested in August 2003, and court documents in the documentary show excerpts that mention lewd or lascivious acts with a child, sodomy, forcible penetration, using a foreign object, employment of a minor for pornography and oral copulation with a minor.

Peck pleaded no contest and was ordered to 16 months of jail time and to register as a sex offender.

Nickelodeon issued a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the alleged behaviors on past production sets.

"Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct," the statement said.

"Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crews, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."