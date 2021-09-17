Candace Cameron Bure shoots down 'The View' return, calls co-host stint 'one of the toughest jobs' she's had

Candace Cameron Bure has no plans to ever re-join "The View."

The actress recently appeared on the popular daytime talk show's podcast "Behind the Table," which features appearances from past and current co-hosts. During her appearance, the "Full House" alum reflected on her time as a co-host.

"My time at 'The View' was exciting, challenging, informative, emotional, and stressful," she recalled, per People. "It was one of the toughest jobs I've held, but I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sit at the table with such talented, smart, capable women."

The actress served as a co-host for several episodes of the show's 17th and 18th episodes before becoming a permanent host for seasons 19 and 20 from 2015-2017.

"I also established long-standing relationships off-camera with show producers, crew, talent and guests, which I'm forever thankful for," she added. Among those that she shared co-hosting duties with were Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Raven-Symoné and more.

"While I'd never want a permanent seat at the table again, it always feels like family when I come back to the show as a guest," Bure, 45, added.

Since leaving the cast, Bure has appeared twice on the show, once in 2017 and once in 2018. Upon her departure, she cited her acting commitments – specifically to Netflix's "Fuller House" and the Hallmark channel – as reasons for leaving.

She also recalled some of her tougher moments on "The View," admitting that "diving headfirst into politics" wasn't easy for her.

"When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics," the star said. "Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything."

She found herself feeling as though she was "back in school" because she was "doing four to five hours of homework a night."

"It was exhausting," she admitted. "Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I'm surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did."

However, she has some "great memories" from her time at the iconic table as well.

"I'll always remember warm moments on and off camera with Whoopi and Joy," she recalled. "The show threw me an epic 40th birthday party on air complete with surprise guests like Marilu Henner, Sally Field, For King & Country and, of course, my family. My most fun day was dressing up as Tinkerbell and flying down from the rafters on the Halloween episode. We definitely had very fun times together."