Candace Cameron Bure shuts down claims she tried to get Miss Benny's gay character on 'Fuller House' fired

Candace Cameron Bure is firing back after being accused of homophobia.

In a new TikTok video, Miss Benny claims Bure attempted to have her removed from "Fuller House." Miss Benny, who was born male and played a gay character named Casey on the show before coming out as transgender last month, never mentioned Bure by name but implied that she did not want a queer character on "Fuller House."

The allegations stemmed from a video, shared earlier this week, in which Miss Benny mentioned experiencing homophobia on the show's set. When someone asked "Was it Candace?", she responded in much more detail.

"I was on ‘Fuller House,’ I played Casey, the first gay character on the ‘Full House’ franchise," Benny explained. "One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly 'not for the girls,' if that makes sense?"

She continued, "I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show."

"I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person's fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically."

Bure responded in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, "I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from ‘Fuller House’ and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show."

"'Fuller House' has always welcomed a wide range of characters," she continued. "I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show."

In Miss Benny's TikTok video, she further noted, "The fact that this teenage actor is coming in to make jokes about, like, a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is like, crazy to me," she said.

"So, to this day -- despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight -- I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters."

On "Fuller House," Bure and Jodie Sweetin reprised their roles as D.J. and Stephanie Tanner. Sweetin has been very public in her support of the LGBT+ community, which is why Miss Benny's fanbase assumed she was speaking about Bure.

"The positive is that I had a really fun time shooting the show with actors that were willing to talk to me," Miss Benny laughed.

Bure responded to Miss Benny's claims that she never spoke with her, in the statement shared with Fox News Digital, "We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best."

