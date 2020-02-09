Camila Morrone looks glamorous at Oscars in floor-length strapless dress

Among the stars that have hit the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards is Camila Morrone.

The "Mickey and the Bear" star sported a stunning floor-length strapless dress paired with a simple diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Although they weren't photographed together, Morrone, 22, and boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, are both in attendance.

Morrone previously spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the public's fascination with the relationship.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps,” she said in December. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Morrone doesn't share photos of the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star on Instagram but fans assumed she was referencing her romance in a post featuring a photo of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart with the caption, "A love like this."

The golden age stars shared a 25-year age gap, but despite followers thinking she was clapping back at naysayers, she told the Times that she wasn't.