Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden celebrate 8-year wedding anniversary

Love is in the air for Cameron Diaz and her musician husband Benji Madden, who just recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Madden, the lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, shared a drawing of a vase filled with flowers to his Instagram, with a message to his wife in the caption.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide," Madden wrote in his caption.

CAMERON DIAZ SHARES 2023 MOTIVATION AND WELLNESS TIPS, INCLUDING DANCING NAKED: ‘YOU JUST GOTTA GET S--- DONE’

"Let's do 80 more and then forever. Happy anniversary 1•5," Madden continued.

Diaz recently reminisced about her very first date with her now husband on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she discussed cooking dinner for Madden, a meal that consisted of Mediterranean lamb chops, couscous, broccoli and zucchini

After playing Miss Hannigan in the 2014 "Annie" movie, Diaz took a break from acting. The year after the release of "Annie," she married Madden. In December 2019, the two welcomed their daughter Raddix.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Even though Diaz has not acted since the 2014 movie, she is stepping back into the spotlight with the new Netflix movie "Back in Action," in which she stars with her "Annie" co-star Jamie Foxx. The movie does not have a release date at this time.