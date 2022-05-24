Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Caitlyn Jenner says Kanye West was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian to live with

Caitlyn Jenner shared that she’s ‘really into’ Pete Davidson right now

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner is shedding some light into Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her estranged husband Kanye West.

"He was very difficult to live wife," Jenner said of West on an episode of "The Pivot Podcast."

The Olympic gold medalist, 72, said that West was on her "side" during her transition in 2015, but shared that the rapper is a "very complicated guy."

Caitlyn Jenner said that Kanye West was "difficult" for Kim Kardashian to live with.

Caitlyn Jenner said that Kanye West was "difficult" for Kim Kardashian to live with. (Getty Images)

"Actually, I’m really into Pete right now with Kim," Jenner said, giving her stamp of approval on Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. 

KANYE WEST WALKED OUT OF KIM KARDASHIAN'S ‘SNL’ MONOLOGUE: ‘I WOULD NEVER EMBARRAS HIM AND WALK OUT’

"We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family."

During the episode, Jenner shared that her stepdaughter brought Davidson to her home in Malibu to meet her. 

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The ex-pair share four kids together. 

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The ex-pair share four kids together.  (Getty Images)

"[Davidson is] very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye," Jenner said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy."

Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" star began dating in October. The couple recently made their relationship more public by attending the 2022 Met Gala together. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021. The couple has since put their relationship on display by attending the 2022 Met Gala together. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021. The couple has since put their relationship on display by attending the 2022 Met Gala together.  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. West and Kardashian have had a rocky public divorce. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musician had been airing out his drama with Kardashian over the parenting of their kids and the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star's new boyfriend.

The couple co-parent their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending