Bunnie XO roasts husband Jelly Roll’s clean-shaven face, says he 'looks like Beetlejuice!’

Bunnie XO is still getting used to her husband Jelly Roll's clean-shaven face.

During Friday's episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the country music star's wife admitted she told her husband of eight years that he looks like Beetlejuice after he revealed the shocking transformation.

"This entire time I thought my husband had the biggest head. After he shaved, he’s got a little peanut. Slender. It looks like Beetlejuice," she said.

"I told him that today. I said, ‘Baby, your little head is a — you got a peanut head, dude.’ He looks like Noah with tattoos."

Bunnie XO explained why the Grammy-nominated artist took the plunge and shaved his face after 20 years.

"He wanted to do it because he’s finally lost all that weight. So he doesn’t know what he looks like underneath there," she said.

"Now the way it turned out is a completely different story," she said. "But ya live and ya learn. I don’t even want him to grow the goatee back. I want him to keep the mullet and do the fricken’ weird cop mustache that he had. Oh my God, it was so hot. It looks so good, I’m like, 'Baby, leave that.'"

On Thursday, the 40-year-old "Save Me" singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, took to Instagram to share his new look, after shaving off his signature beard.

"By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle," he said in the video. "Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here."

Jelly Roll began his weight-loss journey in December 2022, and has been open with his fans about his progress over the years.

In April, he told fans during Pat McAfee's "Big Night AHT" event that he had lost 183 pounds, telling a cheering crowd, "I started at 540 pounds. I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby." He added that he wants to lose another 100 pounds so that he could go skydiving with his wife, Bunnie XO.

The "Church" singer then spoke with Fox News Digital at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in May, noting that his biggest challenge when it comes to losing weight is food.

"If you're really battling obesity, you got to start at the dinner table, man. The walking's great, all the other stuff's great, but you got to fight that addiction at the dinner table," he said.

