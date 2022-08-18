'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital for cardiac incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The star of cult-favorite show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has landed back in the hospital after suffering a cardiac incident.

Actor Nicholas Brendon was "rushed to emergency," according to a statement posted on his Instagram. The medical emergency occurred two weeks ago, and was the reason given for why Brendon had gone relatively silent on social media.

In a series of photos, the actor can be seen in an ambulance, wheelchair and on a hospital bed.

The post - written by someone on Brendon's team - continued, "Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time, (sic) he is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments."

Cauda Equina Syndrome is defined by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons as a time "when there is dysfunction of multiple lumbar and sacral nerve roots of the cauda equina." The cauda equina is "the collection of nerves at the end of the spinal cord." This directly affects a person's motor skills, as well as sensory functions.

'BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER' ACTOR NICHOLAS BRENDON ARRESTED AGAIN

In addition to growing health concerns over the past year, the 51-year-old actor has also struggled with addiction and found himself entangled in the legal system, having been arrested multiple times.

In 2017, Brendon was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend. And in 2021, Brendon was arrested for alleged prescription fraud.

Since his role as Xander Harris, Brendon had a recurring role on "Criminal Minds" and currently has several projects in post-production.

Brendon also is an avid artist, showcasing his work across his social platforms.

