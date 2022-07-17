Bryan Cranston gets hit by ‘In the Heights’ star’s ball during batting practice for celebrity softball game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Bryan Cranston took a softball to the shoulder during batting practice for the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Saturday evening.

The "Breaking Bad" star went down on his knees for a minute after being hit by "In the Heights" actor Anthony Ramos.

"Are you all right?" Ramos asked Cranston after he saw him double over and rushed to check on the 66-year-old.

Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" also ran over to Cranston, asking him if he needed water.

Eventually, Ramos helped the Emmy winner back to his feet and he put his arms around both of the men, showing there were no hard feelings as he continued to rub his shoulder.

In video of the incident, a person could be heard asking the bearded star if he wanted a tequila, to which he answered he "might have to, yeah."

Cranston headed back to his trailer and later said, "It’s definitely going to bruise. I might be more of a cheerleader in this game."

Guillermo also posted a video on his Twitter of him knocking out a camera during batting practice.

Later, during the game, Cranston had a little fun pretending to get into it with the umpire after the official struck him out on what the actor claimed he thought should have been a ball. The commentators agreed "There is no way that’s a strike."

"It was inside!" he yelled, kicking dirt on the umpire in a faux rage.

Cranston’s Los Angeles team lost to Brooklyn 15-13 with former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence’s two home runs for the NY team being repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.