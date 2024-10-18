Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore avoided doing one thing while co-parenting, daughter says

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been divorced for 24 years

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she's learned from her parents Video

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she's learned from her parents

Rumer Willis told Fox News Digital that she learned a lot from her parents just by being on set, and why respect is the most important part of a Hollywood career.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have continued to make their relationship work for the sake of their children, despite getting divorced 24 years ago.

Willis and Moore's daughter shared how the former couple have been able to stay close and raise separate families together.

"I'm so grateful," Rumer Willis told People magazine at the premiere of her film, "Trail of Vengeance." "I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other." 

Willis and Moore married in 1987 and share three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. The former couple divorced in 2000. The "Pulp Fiction" star went on to marry Emma Heming, a British model. Heming and Willis share two daughters: Mabel and Evelyn.

DEMI MOORE SAYS EX BRUCE WILLIS IS IN ‘STABLE’ HEALTH AS HE BATTLES DEMENTIA

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore then and now

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained friends despite getting divorced 24 years ago. (Getty Images)

"It means so much to me, the way that my mom – and I think to all of my sisters and I – the way that my mom shows up for all of us as we are working with it, as she is working with it, even how she is with my other little sisters," Rumer explained.

"We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls, and we're family," she explained. "And I think family can look differently in a lot of ways, but it's just about what it means."

Rumer Willis in a strapless pink dress attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party and poses with mother Demi Moore in a brown cutout dress and sisters Tallulah and Scout

Demi Moore shares three daughters with Bruce Willis. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Willis and Moore were able to master a co-parenting plan that never pit "the kids against each other."

"I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego," Rumer recalled.

"If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it. And I know it's challenging sometimes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

bruce willis with family

Demi Moore with her daughters and Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming. ( Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

"I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego. If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you."

— Rumer Willis

Life has been challenging for Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore wrote on social media at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore in Paris in 1995

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore married in 1987. (Photo by Pool Rossi/Scorcelletti/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Moore recently gave an update on the "Die Hard" star's health while accepting an award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," Moore told the crowd while accepting the career achievement in acting award, according to People magazine. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"But for where he's at, he is stable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending