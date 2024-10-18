Bruce Willis, Demi Moore avoided doing one thing while co-parenting, daughter says

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have continued to make their relationship work for the sake of their children, despite getting divorced 24 years ago.

Willis and Moore's daughter shared how the former couple have been able to stay close and raise separate families together.

"I'm so grateful," Rumer Willis told People magazine at the premiere of her film, "Trail of Vengeance." "I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other."

Willis and Moore married in 1987 and share three daughters: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout. The former couple divorced in 2000. The "Pulp Fiction" star went on to marry Emma Heming, a British model. Heming and Willis share two daughters: Mabel and Evelyn.

"It means so much to me, the way that my mom – and I think to all of my sisters and I – the way that my mom shows up for all of us as we are working with it, as she is working with it, even how she is with my other little sisters," Rumer explained.

"We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls, and we're family," she explained. "And I think family can look differently in a lot of ways, but it's just about what it means."

Willis and Moore were able to master a co-parenting plan that never pit "the kids against each other."

"I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego," Rumer recalled.

"If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it. And I know it's challenging sometimes."

Life has been challenging for Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore wrote on social media at the time. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Moore recently gave an update on the "Die Hard" star's health while accepting an award at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is," Moore told the crowd while accepting the career achievement in acting award, according to People magazine. "And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is."

"But for where he's at, he is stable."

