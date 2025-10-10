Bruce Willis’ daughter slams online bullies for body-shaming comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Hollywood icon Bruce Willis, is standing tall in the face of online bullying.

In an emotional Instagram post, Tallulah opened up about her struggles with body-shaming and reflected on how cruel comments about her appearance once affected her.

"My Lordy! If I am NOT this man’s child," she wrote, sharing a heartfelt moment of awe over her resemblance to her famous father.

She followed with a vulnerable confession about how much she struggled with her appearance in her younger years, especially when people targeted one specific feature, her chin.



"Wow, this is making me so full and emotional this early … The face, the smile, dare I say it, the chin (hey @perez, remember when you bullied a 13-year-old for money?) that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with," she wrote, tagging celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

Tallulah referred to a time when her features — particularly her chin — became the target of online hate. She admitted that, for years, she couldn’t even say the word "chin" without feeling shame.

"I used to not be able to say the word chin out loud. It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see," she confessed. "At least that’s what you guys said, over and over and over and over. What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion!

"I’m angry at the adults they planted the seeds of self-hate, and I’m proud of myself for the work I’ve done to rip that hate out from the roots!" she declared.

It turns out Tallulah wasn’t the only celebrity daughter targeted by Hilton.

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, commented in support and revealed she was also targeted by Hilton.

"Perez Hilton bullied me about my chin at some point too!!!! Yayyyy chins!!!!" Ireland wrote, echoing Tallulah's experience.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, added, "We all have a Perez story … you’re as gorgeous as you are powerful."

Hilton also added to the comments section and wrote, "Hello, please check your DMs."

After her initial post, Willis shared a follow-up message directed at Hilton.

"My hope for him is that this can invite some inward reflection on past behavior, and explore what was underneath the pull to tear people down," she wrote in part.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tallulah and Hilton for comment.