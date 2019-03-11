Brooklyn Decker on dramatic postpartum weight loss: 'I just lost my body' after having children

Brooklyn Decker knew her body would likely change after having children, but she didn't anticipate losing weight at such a rapid pace postpartum.

The "Grace and Frankie" star has been candid about her body — or "lack thereof," as she says — in recent months. Last week, she told Us Weekly about her body's transition over the years, comparing her current shape to a "long, floppy noodle."

“I was one of the women who lost a lot of weight after having children. Before I had children, I had boobs and a body, and I was curvy. And then I had children, and after breastfeeding for however many years and doing sleepless nights, I just lost my body, or it became something different," Decker, 31, explained to the magazine.

But Decker said the weight loss was never really a concern. When you become a parent, she said, your child becomes the priority.

“Some people lose their boobs. Some people get bigger. Who gives a s--t, right? You just had a child, and your child’s healthy and that’s all that matters," she added.

Decker has two kids — Hank, 3, and daughter Stevie, 1 — with her tennis star husband Andy Roddick.

“When you have your first, you can really indulge in their every need and every snuggle and every moment and really soak them all up,” Decker explained, adding that her "self-care" is hanging out with her kids. “And when you have two, you don’t have that same luxury. You’re still being a full parent to your first child.”

In February, the fed-up mom finally fired back at an Instagram troll who asked why she was so "gangly."

The person said it was "confusing" since she "looked so good" and curvier when she starred in the 2011 romantic comedy "Just Go With It" alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, according to People.

"For the umpteenth time- because people love to comment on my body ... my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of bones. I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too- I don’t even know what to call them now," the model replied to the body-shamer, who has since deleted the tweet.

In a 2011 interview with Self magazine, per the Daily Mail, Decker admitted she used to be insecure about having "no shape."

"People made fun of me and called me a boy. I remember praying for boobs and a butt," she said at the time.

But Decker said she eventually learned to stop "obsessing" about weight and has grown to have a healthy relationship with food.