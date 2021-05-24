Brooke Shields feels 'so lucky to be alive' after harrowing leg injury, staph infection

Brooke Shields admitted she feels "lucky to be alive" after breaking her leg in January and undergoing multiple surgeries.

The actress ended up getting seven metal rods and a plate in her leg after severely shattering her femur in a gym accident.

"I flew up in the air with such force, and I landed so heavy and so hard, and with such musculature and such velocity and such heights on my hip," the mother of two described on Good Morning America. "And it just snapped it."

Shields added, "I don't remember how I was, I just started screaming. I was just screaming, And I've never screamed like that. Not even in childbirth."

The 55-year-old model later battled a staph infection and was in the hospital for two weeks alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her daughters, Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14, and her husband Chris Henchy couldn't visit because of safety protocols.

Shields said her kids asked "if I thought I was gonna die" and she was never been more afraid in her life.

Now, reflecting on the ordeal, Shields called the accident "the biggest blessing to date because I realize what a fighter I am."

"There are so many things that could've happened, I just feel so lucky. I feel so lucky to be alive," Shields said.

Shields is recovery slowly doing physical therapy, massage therapy, and using an infrared sauna. She can now go downstairs by herself but walks with a cane.

"If I can turn it into anything positive or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff's gonna happen in your life. And how you respond is gonna define you," she said. "Adversity will reveal you. It won't make you as much as it will reveal you. 'Cause you see who you are, you see what you're made up of."

