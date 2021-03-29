Brooke Shields shares photos of recovery from accident: ‘I’ve come a long way’

Brooke Shields is in recovery mode.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself recovering from an accident that left her with multiple injuries.

The star shared a slideshow of four "flashback Friday" photos of herself in a hospital gown with bandages on various limbs, as well as other medical devices meant to ease her recovery.

"#fbf I’ve come a long way since this, but the journey is just beginning," she captioned the post.

BROOKE SHIELDS DETAILS BROKEN FEMUR ACCIDENT, LEARNING TO WALK AGAIN: 'I'M A FIGHTER'

Shields revealed earlier this year that she broke her femur in a gym accident and underwent multiple surgeries.

She revealed to People magazine last week that she had flew off a balance board in a New York City gym and landed in such a way that it shattered her thigh bone.

Shields confessed she thought she was paralyzed because she couldn't feel her toes at the time.

"It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming," she said. "Sounds came out that I've never heard before. The pain was so excruciating."

BROOKE SHIELDS RECOVERING FROM BROKEN FEMUR: 'BEGINNING TO MEND'

The "Blue Lagoon" star was transported to the hospital by ambulance and medical professionals placed two metal rods in her leg near her hip.

A second surgery came when another part of her femur moved, which needed five more rods and a metal plate to keep it in place.

The mother of two's journey to recovery didn't end there. After spending two-and-a-half weeks in the hospital she went home only to return because of a staph infection and needed emergency surgery on the IV site where she had three blood transfusions.

"At first they feared it might be MRSA [a type of bacteria resistant to antibiotics]," Shields said. "Thank God it wasn't. If it had been, my doctor said it would have been a race against time. That's how you can become septic. It seemed unthinkable."

Shields said when she returned home the second time she couldn't "even stand on my leg or go up a step. I need to relearn how to even walk. The feeling of helplessness is shocking."

"If anything, I'm a fighter," she added. "This is my journey, and if it took me breaking the largest bone in my body, then recovery is something I want to share. We have to believe in ourselves and encourage one another. There's no other way to get through life, period."

