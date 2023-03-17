Brooke Shields apologizes to Dean Cain for their relationship; why Ben Affleck avoided working with Matt Damon

Expand / Collapse search
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Brooke Shields apologizes to Dean Cain for their college relationship, Ben Affleck reveals why he avoided working with Matt Damon after "Good Will Hunting."

Brooke Shields apologizes to Dean Cain for their college relationship, Ben Affleck reveals why he avoided working with Matt Damon after "Good Will Hunting." (Getty Images)

SORRY, SUPERMAN - Brooke Shields apologized to Dean Cain for not making it ‘easy’ during their college relationship. Continue reading here…

‘LIMITING’ - Ben Affleck shares why he avoided working with Matt Damon. Continue reading here…

ROYAL BATTLE - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton battle for spotlight: Experts say 'couture-clad' duchess not relatable like Kate. Continue reading here…

Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice has left fashion experts to believe she's far less relatable than the future queen, Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle's latest outfit choice has left fashion experts to believe she's far less relatable than the future queen, Kate Middleton. (Backgrid/Getty Images)

BEHIND BARS - Josh Duggar's 12.5-year prison sentence for child pornography conviction extended by almost 2 months. Continue reading here…

PLAYBOY FANTASIES - Playboy Playmate says Hugh Hefner was quiet and enjoyed board games, disputes claims mansion was ‘cult-like.’ Continue reading here…

Heidi Klum's 18-year-old daughter Leni posed topless in a new photo.

Heidi Klum's 18-year-old daughter Leni posed topless in a new photo. (Instagram/Getty Images)

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 18, poses topless in risqué photo. Continue reading here…

‘WAIT FOR IT…’ - Justin Bieber reveals face mobility following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Jennie Garth told Fox News Digital how her rural upbringing guides her parenting. 

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Jennie Garth told Fox News Digital how her rural upbringing guides her parenting.  (Getty/Jennie Garth Instagram)

EXCLUSIVE - How ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Jennie Garth’s rural upbringing guides her parenting. Continue reading here…

‘FORTUNE’ DISS - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak calls out contestant for 'depressing' bonus round guess. Continue reading here…

NASTY ATTACK - Def Leppard's drummer Rick Allen attacked by 19-year-old, police says. Continue reading here…

