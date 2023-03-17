Brooke Shields apologizes to Dean Cain for their relationship; why Ben Affleck avoided working with Matt Damon
SORRY, SUPERMAN - Brooke Shields apologized to Dean Cain for not making it ‘easy’ during their college relationship. Continue reading here…
‘LIMITING’ - Ben Affleck shares why he avoided working with Matt Damon. Continue reading here…
ROYAL BATTLE - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton battle for spotlight: Experts say 'couture-clad' duchess not relatable like Kate. Continue reading here…
BEHIND BARS - Josh Duggar's 12.5-year prison sentence for child pornography conviction extended by almost 2 months. Continue reading here…
PLAYBOY FANTASIES - Playboy Playmate says Hugh Hefner was quiet and enjoyed board games, disputes claims mansion was ‘cult-like.’ Continue reading here…
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 18, poses topless in risqué photo. Continue reading here…
‘WAIT FOR IT…’ - Justin Bieber reveals face mobility following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - How ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star Jennie Garth’s rural upbringing guides her parenting. Continue reading here…
‘FORTUNE’ DISS - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak calls out contestant for 'depressing' bonus round guess. Continue reading here…
NASTY ATTACK - Def Leppard's drummer Rick Allen attacked by 19-year-old, police says. Continue reading here…
