Brittany Snow exposes Hollywood's unspoken rule for women in steamy on-screen scenes

Brittany Snow is speaking out against Hollywood's treatment of women over a certain age.

During an appearance on the "Las Culturistas" podcast, the 39-year-old actress called out ageist stereotypes in the entertainment industry and shared how her racy mystery thriller, "The Hunting Wives," is pushing back.

"Hollywood wants to kind of disregard women after the age of 32 for sex scenes, specifically nudity and things that are sort of like women coming into their own sexual, like, prowess," the "Pitch Perfect" alum said.

"I think that this was just like, 'No, we're going to still have this be very prevalent in a woman's life, even after she's of a Hollywood age,'" Snow added.

In "The Hunting Wives," Snow plays Sophie, who moves with her husband from Chicago to a small town in Texas and finds herself drawn to the enigmatic socialite Margo, played by Malin Akerman, and her glamorous circle of elite women known as the Hunting Wives.

After her friendship with Margo quickly turns sexual, Sophie is pulled into a spiral of obsession, betrayal and murder.

During her podcast appearance, Snow also shed some light on how she and Akerman, 47, approached their intimate scenes.

"I do think from the very beginning, there was a very clear understanding of what we were making in terms of the women that were on the show, what kind of women we were going to be — that were not 20 years old and were having these sex scenes," she explained.

"We're in our late 30s, 40s, and we're going to be powerful, and this is for the woman gaze, and we're going to go for it," Snow continued. "That was never a question. We were never shy about, ‘Oh, I wonder if this is going to be too much.’"

"We knew going into it, and we signed up for that," she added. "And I think that that's something that we're proud of."

In an interview with Self magazine for the cover of their November issue, Snow praised Akerman and explained how the "Watchmen" star made her feel respected and safe while they were filming sex scenes.

"I’ve found a lot of men in sex scenes are really, really focused on themselves and how they look and if their abs are looking great and not necessarily thinking about your experience," she said. "And with Malin, it was so collaborative in terms of like, ‘Are you OK? Do you want me to do this? Is this OK if I put my hand here?’ Just so much care was taken, which felt really nice."

"The Hunting Wives" became a huge success for Netflix, drawing 5.2 million views in its first week. Snow and Akerman announced in September that the show would return for a second season via an Instagram video of the two in character, captioned, "Omg it’s official... ‘THE HUNTING WIVES: SEASON 2’ is coming y’all!!"

During an interview with Extra in October, Akerman said the second season should arrive in summer 2026.

"Usually, you get a five-month writers’ room, but because it was such a wild success this summer, Netflix has said, ‘We need a summer release. We’re going to go back to work in November. You get a month and a half writers’ room,’" Akerman said. "So, they’re writing feverishly."