Melania Trump used as inspiration for Netflix’s new show about manipulative, affair-having politician’s wife

Actress Malin Ackerman said in an interview last week that her new Netflix show "The Hunter Wives" used first lady Melania Trump as a main reference point for her role where she plays a manipulative, affair-having politician’s wife.

During an interview with pop culture outlet Vulture, the actress claimed the creative team behind Netflix’s pulpy show told her to think of Trump when playing Texas housewife, Margo, whose character is the wife of a rich wannabe politician and has a sordid past that includes murder, adultery and abortion.

"During filming, she says, the series’ creative team described Margo as a bit like Melania Trump, someone who ‘came into a marriage to this rich man as one woman,’ then finds the expectations for her have shifted once he becomes politically ambitious," the outlet stated.

"That was the only reference, really," Ackerman added.

Spoilers ahead

Her character's background comes to light during the show and includes a poor upbringing, sex work, and a series of affairs.

"But once her husband, Jed (Dermot Mulroney), decides to run for governor on a pro-gun, anti-abortion, happy-marriage platform, Margo realizes the increased public scrutiny could threaten everything she has built for herself, exposing elements of her life Jed’s voters won’t like," Vulture stated.

Among the things she's hiding are "the abortion she just had after her boyfriend, a high-school student, got her pregnant; the murder she committed to cover up that fling; and the affair she’s currently having with new-to-town Sophie (Brittany Snow)."

Ackerman mentioned that in addition to Trump, she tried to emulate her impression of "high society" types in her portrayal, a set of people she doesn’t see as too genuine.

"Other than that, it’s just high society. I’ve mingled with aristocrats and high-society people and seen the games that go into it. For lack of a better word, I wouldn’t say ‘authenticity’ is how those people lead," she told Vulture.

The actress noted Margo’s character is a "survivor" who acts out of necessity in everything she does to get ahead.

Melania Trump has often been a target of the media since her husband first ran for president in 2016. However, she hasn’t taken harsh media treatment lying down.

The first lady’s lawyer last week forced Democratic strategist James Carville and the crew of his "Politics War Room" podcast to remove comments from a recent episode that suggested that Trump met her billionaire real estate mogul husband through a modeling agency connected to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

At the outset of the episode, Carville said, "After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump's lawyer. He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the first lady. We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize."

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.