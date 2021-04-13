Britney Spears shares video for fans 'concerned with my life'

Britney Spears shared a sneak peek of a project she's been working on in honor of her "concerned" fans.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share what she describes as never-before-seen clips from a past photoshoot. She provided a lengthy caption to go with it, acknowledging that she's "flattered" by the worldwide support she's been shown in recent months.

"So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year ...these specific takes have never been seen so it's sort of new to me !!!! I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT 🌹🌹🌹!!!! Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears captioned the one and a half-minute long video, which shows her posing and smiling in front of the camera in a floral long-sleeved crop top.

Spears added: "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing ☀️☀️☀️😜😜😜 !!!"

It's unclear what Spears' "Just a Touch of Rose" project is. The "Toxic" singer was inundated with questions about it from her fans in the comments section.

Spears' acknowledgment of the empathy fans have shown her comes just weeks after the mother of two shared her thoughts about the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, which she did not participate in.

"My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she shared in March. "For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

The star added that because she's performed in front of crowds for a great deal of her life, she's always been "exposed" and that "it takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability."

She added that she's "always" been "judged," "insulted" and "embarrassed by the media" -- and still is to this day.

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" she added. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."

The show examined her life and career, as well as her well-publicized public meltdown that occurred in 2007.

The "Toxic" singer said she "cried for two weeks" -- and still cries at times -- after seeing parts of the doc.

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!!" she concluded in the post. "Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"

The documentary renewed interest in what has come to be known as the "Free Britney" movement, which advocates for the star to be released from her conservatorship, which has allowed a guardian -- generally her father Jamie -- to oversee her everyday life and finances. The conservatorship was instilled after her meltdown well over a decade ago.

Last month, Spears' attorney officially asked the court to make Jodi Montgomery the permanent conservator of her person, according to a legal filing obtained by Fox News.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.