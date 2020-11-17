Britney Spears says she's on vacation with Sam Asghari to 'work on' herself amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears jetted off to Hawaii this week for some much needed R&R.

The pop star, who is reportedly in the middle of a contentious legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship, shared photos on Monday from a private jet. She was joined by her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In the first post, Spears is sitting on the aircraft with her hands in the air and a pair of sunglasses on.

"I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment," she captioned the photos.

Another pic shared to her Instagram shows the couple donning face masks while standing in front of the jet. She explained in the caption she "felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration."

Spears will turn 39 on Dec. 2.

The singer also disclosed her location in another post, showing the duo goofing off in selfies with sunglasses on.

"We be like......in Maui!!!! PS....don't mind my hair!!!" she wrote.

Spears appears incredibly happy in the photos, which her fans were particularly pleased to see. Many commented it was good to see her smile.

Spears' getaway comes just days after her attorney, Samuel Ingham, reportedly claimed in court that she is fearful of her father. The lawyer added that she will not resume her music career as long as Jamie controls her estate via her conservatorship.

The conservatorship was established after her public meltdown, and Jamie has overseen her life and finances for well over a decade. The legal guardianship would also give him a say in her career.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” the lawyer alleged in a hearing last Tuesday. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Spears is attempting to remove her father as sole conservator in the case, but in last week's hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to do so. However, she said she would consider future petitions on the matter.

Ingham said he will file such petitions.

The "Toxic" singer put her musical career on hold in early 2019. Jamie's lawyer, however, claimed that while under her father's authority, the singer has gone from being in debt to being worth $60 million, and that removing him as conservator would be harmful to his daughter.

The judge did approve Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator, which the singer had requested.

In recent months, controversy over the conservatorship has also sparked the #FreeBritney movement, which calls for the singer to be released from her legal guardianship and accuses Jamie of being oppressive. He has also been accused of stealing from her fortune, which he has denied.

