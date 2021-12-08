Britney Spears relaxes on vacation in Cabo after conservatorship win

Britney Spears is reclaiming her freedom one day at a time.

The 40-year-old pop star recently celebrated her birthday with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

On the vacation, Spears was spotted enjoying the hot tub, lounging in the sun, and walking around the luxury report with Asghari and a few bodyguards.

According to People, the lovebirds jetted off in celebration of the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship ending. "Britney was very excited. She loves beach vacations and hasn’t been to Mexico in many years," the source said.

"She is doing well. She is taking care of herself both physically and mentally," the insider added "She feels very lucky to be spending her 40th birthday with [her fiancé.] Such perfect timing to be out of the conservatorship. She feels beyond blessed in so many ways."

Spears took to Instagram to let her fans know she's feeling "lucky to be present and exist today!!!! I fought for that [for] an extremely long time. I’m grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing !!!! Not therapy … but the kind of healing that comes from within !!!!"

After the legal termination of her conservatorship, Spears let her followers know in a different post that she is now more in control of her medications and celebrated the freedom she feels because of it.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!!" she wrote over a cozy image of her fireplace decorated for the holidays. And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago!!!!"

The songstress went on to note that she’s feeling very positive and euphoric just existing without the restraints that her conservatorship put on her, which included a doctor to monitor her health and mental wellbeing.

"Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT!!!!" she penned.

Spears concluded her post by teasing a little something for her fans in the coming months, assuming things keep trending in the same direction for her.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME!!!!!"

On Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said, "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required…is hereby terminated."

Citing all parties in agreement and Spears showing she does not lack capacity in making her own decisions and Penny said the conservatorship of both the estate and person are "no longer required" and "effective today with caveats…. [it is] hereby terminated."

The case is heading back to court on Wednesday to address "financial and accounting matters." There is another hearing set for Jan. 19 to address the same matters.