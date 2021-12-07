Britney Spears’ conservatorship case heads back to court ‘to deal with financial and accounting matters’

Britney Spears has been freed from her conservatorship, but the case is heading back to court on Wednesday.

The hearing is set to address "financial and accounting matters." There is another hearing set for Jan. 19 to address the same matters.

Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, requested the meeting as a "safety net" regarding her estate as the temporary conservator of the estate, certified public accountant John Zabel, will handle the transition of Spears' assets and matters regarding the trust.

When Judge Brenda Penny handed down the decision to terminate the conservatorship last month, Rosengart called the move a "monumental day" at a news conference outside the courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Rosengart had previously claimed to Fox News Digital that Jamie Spears, the singer's father, was ducking a deposition aimed at learning more about alleged recordings from illegally planted listening devices in the pop star’s cellular device and the bedroom in her home.

He maintained during the same press conference immediately following the hearing that he was "proud to be in the right place at the right time."

"Many journalists have speculated or commented in regards to James P. Spears," he continued. "I haven't spoken to it [but it] is correct that we served a notice of deposition for Jamie to testify under oath."

"If Britney wants, we will pursue James Spears' deposition," he added. Rosengart also slammed Jamie, stating: "This conservatorship was corrupted by James P. Spears."

Regarding keeping Zabel on temporarily, Rosengart told the judge: "We have engaged in an orderly transfer of power… a safety net has been put in place both on the financial side and on the personal side."

Zabel’s attorney previously filed documents with the court to obtain additional access that would allow him to execute planning documents related to the trust and a durable power of attorney.

Rosengart told the judge at the time: "Mr. Zabel should retain powers to transfer assets," adding, "The conservatorship as a practical matter should end today with Zabel continuing."

Wednesday's hearing should produce a clearer vision of how Spears' assets will be handled moving forward.