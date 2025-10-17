Britney Spears unleashes on Kevin Federline for 'attacking' her in tell-all memoir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears fired back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline ahead of the release of his memoir, "You Thought You Knew."

Federline made multiple concerning allegations against Spears in the book, including that the pop star once punched their son in the face, Page Six reported.

As the release date for Federline's book, Oct. 21, approaches, Spears has called out her ex for "constantly gaslighting" her. The "…Baby One More Time" singer also accused Federline of working to profit off her pain.

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain…" she wrote Oct. 16 on X. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting."

BRITNEY SPEARS' EX KEVIN FEDERLINE CLAIMS SHE STOOD IN SONS' DOORWAY WITH KNIFE WHILE THEY SLEPT

Spears claimed Federline was "literally attacking" her "in his interviews."

"Why is HE SO ANGRY," she wrote, before adding, "and what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f---ing serious …"

Spears noted that Federline's memoir will likely "sell loads more" than her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me."

"If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them," she wrote. "What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Spears and Federline.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Spears and Federline were married for three years. The "Circus" singer filed for divorce in 2006. During their marriage, Spears and Federline welcomed two sons. In his memoir, Federline claimed he became concerned about Spears' time with their two boys – Jayden and Preston – after their divorce due to her alleged erratic behavior.

However, Spears claimed she "pleaded" for a relationship with her two sons.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she wrote Oct. 15 on X. "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Spears also called out Federline's "white lies" in his memoir.

"With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

"I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking," she added. "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP