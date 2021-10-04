Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement for 'freeing' her after conservatorship win: 'I have no words'

Britney Spears is pouring her heart out to those who supported her the most during her conservatorship proceedings.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!" the pop star, 39, wrote to her 55 million Twitter followers on Monday.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it…"

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine…" she added in a follow-up tweet. "That much I know is true Revolving hearts!!!!!"

An hour later, Spears also posted an Instagram photo wearing only red bikini bottoms and heeled boots with the caption, "Pssss you heard me … kiss it.""

The singer's posts come less than a week after she scored a major victory in her conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, James P. Spears, as conservator of her estate. It was a move Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have been pushing for in recent months.

Last week, some 200 to 300 #FreeBritney supporters of all ages gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse to voice their support for the singer. Under a huge police presence that blocked the street, chants outside the court echoed for Judge Penny to "do the right thing" in freeing Spears from the thumb of her father’s control "now."

The pop star had been clamoring for years in-and-out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June. The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

She also accused her father of "conservatorship abuse."

During Wednesday's hearing, the judge heard lengthy arguments from the primary lawyers representing Britney and Jamie Spears.

Rosengart said Spears "wants, needs and deserves an orderly transition" and further argued that she "has been abused by this man for the last decade and since her childhood."

"Britney Spears testified under oath about James Spears cruelty and toxic presence in her life," he told the judge. "There’s a mountain of evidence mandating his suspension."

Judge Penny ruled that "suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears" and added that "the current situation is not tenable." She further maintained that her ruling was not appealable.

In response, Spears' attorney Vivian L. Thoreen said in part on Thursday: "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."