Britney Spears says dad Jamie is keeping her conservatorship case 'hidden away in the closet': report

Britney Spears is ready to share the details of her conservatorship with the world.

For over a decade, the "Toxic" singer has been under a conservatorship, meaning that her daily life and finances are overseen by a guardian of sorts, which has been her father Jamie for a majority of the time since its establishment.

In recent months, the #FreeBritney movement has surged online as rumors spread that Jamie is not only suppressing his daughter via the conservatorship, but the public has also questioned whether he's skimming money from Spears' fortune for himself.

As the movement has gained traction, it's begun to appear that Spears herself wishes to distance her father from the case, as she recently reportedly said in court docs that she was "strongly opposed" to her father being reinstated as her sole conservator.

Additionally, Spears, 38, has reportedly suggested that a trust company oversee her conservatorship, and it was recently revealed that her sister, Jamie Lynn, is overseeing the trust established by the musician for her sons.

Now, in court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Spears has requested that the case be made available to the public.

Jamie, who has denied all rumors about himself, reportedly wants the case to remain sealed.

Only a handful of people were allowed into hearings, including Spears' mother as well as her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery.

“Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret,” said the docs, adding that “there are no medical issues at all in a conservatorship of the estate, nor are her children [Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13] involved in any way.”

The singer's documents also made mention of an interview in which Jamie, 68, called the #FreeBritney movement a "joke."

“Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny [on social media] is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public,” said her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III. “Whatever merits his strategy might have had years ago when Britney was trying to restart her career, at this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Spears' brother Bryan revealed in July that his sister has wanted out of her conservatorship "for quite some time."

Last month, the conservatorship was extended until at least Feb. 2021.