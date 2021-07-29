Britney Spears goes topless again in denim shorts for new Instagram video

Britney Spears is showing some skin.

The 39-year-old pop icon has made headlines recently for sharing a pair of topless photos to Instagram featuring herself wearing only a small pair of unbuttoned denim shorts.

On Thursday, she doubled – or tripled – down on the post and shared a video from the steamy photoshoot.

In the brief clip, Spears stands in the shade of a tree while holding her top half and looking upward. The video then cuts to a brief close-up of the "Toxic" singer's face.

She captioned the pic with a trio of red lip emojis.

"She's iconic, you know?" a fan wrote in the comments.

"QUEEN," said another.

Added a third: "Love you queen."

Many others filled the comment section with flame and heart emojis.

She first shared a topless image from the shoot on July 23 with a plant emoji in the caption.

Just days later, on July 27, she again shared a picture from the shoot, tilting her head back like in the most recent video.

She captioned the second pic with three sparkling emojis.

The posts come as Spears' conservatorship battle rages on in court. The star recently hired a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, after claiming that her previous, court-appointed attorney encouraged her to stay silent on her struggles.

Earlier this week, a brief hearing was held where judge Brenda Penny approved Bessemer Trust's request to back out as a co-conservator, which was filed as a result of the popstar's bombshell testimony last month that saw her rail against the conservatorship and her father Jamie.

Also on Monday, Rosengart shared that he'd filed a motion to request that Jamie be removed as conservator.

In Jamie's place, Rosengart and Spears suggested accountant Jason Rubin be named conservator. A CPA, Rubin and his company, Certified Strategies, Inc., have plenty of experience overseeing conservatorships.