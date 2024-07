With a couple of choice words, Britney Spears asked Ozzy Osbourne and his famous family if they wanted a piece of her after they publicly expressed disdain for the "poor, old" popstar's dance videos.

In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram, the "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer expressed her irritation with "comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on IG !!!"

She compared her situation to that of actress Kate Beckinsale, who is frequently ridiculed for the content she posts online. On her own social media, the 50-year-old recently asked for the "insidious bullying" to end.

BRITNEY SPEARS FANS CONCERNED AFTER STAR POSTS BIZARRE VIDEO OF HERSELF DANCING

Spears continued, "Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I'm not poor at all !!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth !!! If you don't believe me … how long do you think I should keep this going for ???"

"I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off !!!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Piece of Me" singer's pointed remarks come after Tuesday's episode of the Osbourne's family podcast, where they spoke briefly about the popularity of TikTok dances.

Ozzy pivoted the discussion to dancing videos in general, calling out Spears directly. "I'm fed up with seeing poor, old Britney Spears on YouTube," the family patriarch said.

"Dancing," Sharon added.

"Every f---ing day," Ozzy lamented.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The popstar regularly shares videos of herself dancing on social media.

Last fall, officers performed a welfare check on Spears after she posted a video dancing with knives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Free Britney," Jack said, adding his two cents and referencing the movement that blossomed out of Spears' conservatorship battle. "I know, I feel so sorry for her," Kelly added.

"You know it's sad," Ozzy continued, before Sharon said, "Poor little thing … It's heartbreaking."

Representatives for the Osbournes and Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.