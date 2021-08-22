Britney Spears' dogs have been returned to her after concerns over their health, care: report

Britney Spears’ dogs have reportedly been brought back to her home after days of questions about their health and care.

Controversy erupted for the "Toxic" singer after her dogs reportedly fell so ill that a housekeeper decided to bring them on an emergency trip to the vet. Since then, the pooches have beens staying with a dog sitter as they get back to good health and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigates an alleged physical altercation between Spears and the housekeeper that stemmed from the vet visit.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the dogs have been returned to Spears’ care roughly two weeks after the vet visit and staying with a dog sitter who has been under the pop star’s employ for a little while. The housekeeper, meanwhile, is reportedly no longer working for the singer.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TMZ previously reported that the housekeeper became concerned after both dogs appeared dehydrated and were allegedly seen eating table scraps, leading to concerns about their nutrition. It was extra worrying for one of the dogs given that it suffers from a digestive issue and that has put both dogs on a special diet that requires a specific type of food.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Spears was accused by the housekeeper of hitting them on the arm during an altercation about their decision to bring the dogs to the vet. Spears, however, denied ever getting physical with her housekeeper in a statement issued to Fox News.

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder – an alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," a note from her attorney reads. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

"The Sheriff's office itself has said the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and said ‘there were no injuries,’" her attorney added.

Meanwhile, the gossip site maintained that sources claimed that Spears confronted her housekeeper when they returned from the vet, and it was then that the alleged incident ensued.

The sheriff’s department said it is still investigating and the district attorney’s office will determine whether Spears will be brought up on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Spears’ team is adamant the claims are fabricated, according to TMZ.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.