Britney Spears claims mom Lynne hit her 'so hard' for partying until 4 am

Spears specifically mentioned partying with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Britney Spears took to her Instagram to allege that her mother Lynne struck her for staying out late while she took care of the singer's two sons.

Britney Spears has several fractured relationships with family members, including her mother Lynne.

Britney Spears has several fractured relationships with family members, including her mother Lynne. (J. Merritt/Jon Kopaloff )

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," wrote the singer. 

"My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears continue to have a complicated relationship, months after the 'Toxic' singer was freed from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears continue to have a complicated relationship, months after the 'Toxic' singer was freed from her conservatorship. (Getty/Reuters)

The Grammy winner ended her post – which featured a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in the film "Monster-in-Law" – by stating that she'll "never know" what hitting someone across the face feels like, while encouraging her fans to "stay classy!" 

In August, Lynne attempted to end the feud with her daughter, taking to her own Instagram to share a photo of the two of them. "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!" Lynne, 67, captioned the Instagram post, which featured an old black-and-white photo of the mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

"And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne continued. 

Britney Spears claimed that her mother, while watching her two sons, hit the pop singer upon returning home after a late night of partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Britney Spears claimed that her mother, while watching her two sons, hit the pop singer upon returning home after a late night of partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. (Getty Images)

Lynne did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

