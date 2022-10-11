Britney Spears claims mom Lynne hit her 'so hard' for partying until 4 am

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to allege that her mother Lynne struck her for staying out late while she took care of the singer's two sons.

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," wrote the singer.

"My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"

The Grammy winner ended her post – which featured a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in the film "Monster-in-Law" – by stating that she'll "never know" what hitting someone across the face feels like, while encouraging her fans to "stay classy!"

In August, Lynne attempted to end the feud with her daughter, taking to her own Instagram to share a photo of the two of them. "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!" Lynne, 67, captioned the Instagram post, which featured an old black-and-white photo of the mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

"And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne continued.

Lynne did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.